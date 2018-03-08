Report: Health insurer, utility were top-spending lobbyists

New data shows that New Jersey's biggest health insurer and utility company were top-spending lobbyists in 2017.
A report released Thursday from New Jersey's Election Law Enforcement Commission showed that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield spent $2.5 million and Public Service Enterprise Group spent $2.4 million.
Both are record highs for the companies.
Horizon clashed with former Republican Gov. Chris Christie last year over his efforts to use $300 million from the insurer on the opioid crisis. He failed, but the fight was a factor in the state government shutdown.
PSEG began an effort that's still underway to get a $300 million ratepayer-financed bailout of its nuclear plants.
Total spending by lobbyists for the year was nearly $91 million. That's up slightly from 2016's total of $90 million.
