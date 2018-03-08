Free cooking classes, parties at Wichita's new Tupperware Studio

Kristen Weber has been with Tupperware for 35 years, but until a week ago, she never had a studio where she could host free cooking demonstrations, events and trainings in Wichita.
Weber is the director of Wheatheart Sales Tupperware, and she just opened a place where those who love to cook can come together and learn, share ideas and check out the newest products available.
The Tupperware Studio, 6803 W. Taft, has both a kitchen and event space. It opened on Feb. 26, but this is not a store that is open to the public with regular hours. The studio is near Ridge and Maple.
Rather, Weber said the studio will be home to monthly events that are free and open to the public. The events can include anything from how to make a chocolate and peanut better cake to a Cooking Class Bingo Party.
Molly Dewey is just one of the hostesses of the bingo party, and she said she is excited to have a place where she and other consultants can host parties without having to prepare her home for a party.
"This lets us come and have our Tupperware in-home parties at the studio," she said. "This helps us have a location where if you don't feel comfortable at home or if you live too far away."
Weber said another advantage to the studio is allowing customers to preview products before purchasing them.
"If you haven’t seen a catalog or in person, you should really check out an event," she said. "If you have not seen Tupperware lately, you have not seen Tupperware. We have the most innovative, new products for cooking and meal prep and all the things we love to do in the kitchen."
To keep up with the events and parties at the Tupperware Studio, visit https://www.facebook.com/wheatheartsalestupperwarestudio/.
