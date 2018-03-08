Business

Oklahoma teachers' union to outline plan to strike over pay

The Associated Press

March 08, 2018 11:21 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Oklahoma teachers are outlining plans for statewide school closures if its demands for pay raises and additional funding are not met by the Legislature, joining calls from other educator groups in the U.S.

Leaders from the Oklahoma Education Association will give details Thursday for the planned work stoppage. President Alicia Priest said in a video on the group's Facebook page that lawmakers must pass a budget for public schools by April 1 that includes a "meaningful" raise for teachers and support professionals or school closures will start April 2.

House Speaker Charles McCall said Wednesday a teacher pay raise remains a priority for House Republicans and urged educators to "take heart."

A teacher strike in West Virginia led to a pay raise this week. Arizona teachers also are contemplating walkouts.

