What swamp? Lobbyists get ethics waivers to work for Trump

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, White House counsel Don McGahn gestures while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC), at National Harbor, Md. As a candidate, Donald Trump pledged to drain the swamp in Washington. But as president, records show he and his appointees have stocked federal agencies with ex-lobbyists and corporate lawyers who now help regulate they very industries rom which they collected paychecks. Records reviewed by The Associated Press show McGahn, has issued at least 24 ethics waivers to key administration officials at the White House and executive branch agencies.