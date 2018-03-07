New Hampshire Senate takes up Medicaid expansion bill

The New Hampshire Senate is set to vote on a plan to continue the state's expanded Medicaid program.
The current program has put about 50,000 low-income residents on private insurance plans, but it will expire if lawmakers don't reauthorize it.
The Senate will vote Thursday on a bill to continue the program for five years but change its structure to a managed care model, impose new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases.
