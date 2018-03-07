Trump shuffle: Suddenly trade guru Navarro takes spotlight

FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro waits for President Donald Trump for an event in the Oval Office at the White House. Navarro signed on with the Trump campaign as a trade adviser, only to see his contrarian views marginalized when he arrived at the White House. Now Navarro and his protectionist trade policies are on the rise as his chief ideological rival, Gary Cohn, heads for the exit. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo