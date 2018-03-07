Business

Ex-mayor, bank executive sentenced in Oklahoma fraud case

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 11:13 AM

ENID, Okla.

A former Oklahoma mayor and bank executive has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to 33 felony charges connected to a years-long fraud scheme.

Ernst Leroy Currier was charged with the felonies involving 61 fraudulent loans and identity theft in November 2017. According to an affidavit, Currier was charged after a man filed a report with the Enid Police Department regarding the theft of his identity in September 2017.

The affidavit says the man recorded a conversation with Currier who allegedly admitted to filing loans out under the man's name.

The Enid News & Eagle reports that the 64-year-old pleaded guilty under a plea bargain on Tuesday. Police allege Currier opened loans that totaled more than $6 million from 2000 to 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  