The Latest: Fitzgerald working on school safety

The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker meeting with Republican senators (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he's working on a school safety proposal that would send an undetermined amount of general tax dollars to schools.
Fitzgerald said Wednesday the money would be focused on improving the safety of school buildings and other facilities. Lawmakers have talked about giving schools money to spend on such things as locks, cameras and other safety features.
The Assembly approved making grants available to school to pay for armed guards.
But Fitzgerald says that's never been a focus of the Senate.
Gov. Scott Walker says he will unveil a school safety package worked on with lawmakers before March 20.
11:10 a.m.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the juvenile justice overhaul plan that's a priority for Gov. Scott Walker and that passed the Assembly unanimously is "not ready for prime time."
Fitzgerald said Wednesday that not enough information has been gathered about the plan that would close the Lincoln Hills prison by 2021, move serious offenders into state-run prisons and place the rest under control of counties.
Fitzgerald says there are the votes to close Lincoln Hills but the question is what happens after that.
Fitzgerald says the negotiations to create the bill were "horrendous" and it "didn't go through the right channels" even though Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard was involved.
8:55 a.m.
Gov. Scott Walker plans to meet with Republican state senators as several of his legislative priorities, including a child tax rebate and juvenile justice overhaul package, hangs in the balance.
Walker was scheduled to meet privately with senators on Wednesday. They are meeting to figure out which bills they will pass on their final day in session in two weeks.
That includes Walker's proposal to return $100 for every school-aged child living at home, creating an August sales tax holiday and closing the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison as part of a broader overhaul.
Walker is also negotiating with lawmakers over a school safety package. State Superintendent Tony Evers is asking lawmakers to give districts more than $50 million.
Senate Education Committee chairman Sen. Luther Olsen says he'd like to spend roughly double that.
