Russia's parliament faced with sex harassment complaints

This video grab provided by TV Rain on Friday, March 2, 2018, shows Daria Zhuk, a producer at the TV station Dozhd, who recorded a video message to Slutsky, accusing him of using vulgar language and trying to touch and kiss her at the station's studio in 2014, records her video message in Moscow, Russia. Six months after the #MeToo movement took off in the United States, accusations of sexual misconduct against prominent Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky have rocked the Russian parliament. TV RAIN via AP)