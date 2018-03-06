More warnings come in response to Trump's tariff plans

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn is leaving the White House after breaking with President Donald Trump on trade policy. Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, has been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo