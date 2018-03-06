Business

New anti-harassment proposal introduced in NY Senate

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 11:07 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

There's a new proposal to overhaul government sexual harassment policies in New York state.

The Senate's Republican majority announced the measure Tuesday. Sponsored by Republican Sen. Catharine Young, the legislation would create a new, uniform policy prohibiting harassment at all levels of state and local government. A newly formed independent office would be tasked with investigating complaints.

The proposal would also prohibit confidential harassment settlements — unless the victim asks that their name be kept private — and allow government to recoup the cost of settlements between victims and a state employee.

Young's proposal would also make changes when it comes to private companies by prohibiting employment contracts that mandate arbitration of sexual harassment claims.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill as early as next week.

