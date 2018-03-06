House to vote on prohibiting transgender discrimination

New Hampshire lawmakers are again voting on whether to expand the state's anti-discrimination law to include transgender people.
The House is set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would ban discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on someone's gender identity in addition to the protections that already exist based on sex, religion and sexual orientation. Lawmakers tabled a virtually identical bill last year, leaving New Hampshire the only New England state without such protections.
At a public hearing in January, transgender teens and their families joined police chiefs, business leaders and others in supporting the bill, while opponents focused on the fear of predatory men molesting women and children in public restrooms.
The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-8 to recommend the full House pass the bill.
