Changes come to Fox River Valley's paper industry

Appleton Coated in Combined Locks filed for receivership in 2017, closed, was sold and has restarted some manufacturing but only about 150 of the company's 620 employees have been called back, in Combined Locks, Wis., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The company is among those in the Fox River Valley feeling the impact of contraction in the state's paper making industry. In the late 1990s, about 51,000 people were employed in paper and pulp mills in Wisconsin but that number fell to about 30,600 in 2017. Wisconsin State Journal via AP Barry Adams