Vermonters take part in annual Town Meeting Day

Vermonters are taking part in their annual Town Meeting Day, electing town officers, voting on school budgets and voicing their opinions on other topics.
In Burlington, residents are picking a mayor, chosing between incumbent Democrat Miro (Ma-ROW) Weinberger, independent Carina Driscoll, who is Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter, and Infinite Culcleasure, also an independent.
Thirty-six communities are taking up resolutions related to climate change.
Environmental group 350Vermont says the campaign is about coming up with solutions to get the state off fossil fuels and make a fair and equitable transition toward renewable energy, electric vehicles and improved public transportation. Three towns — Manchester, Monkton and Thetford — passed the resolution over the weekend.
Bennington voters are considering a government change to elect a mayor instead of having a town manager.
