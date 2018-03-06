Utah Dems pushing back on Trump Highway plan

Utah Democrats are pushing back on a proposal to rename a scenic highway after President Donald Trump, with one saying he'd suggest naming a frontage road after porn star Stormy Daniels.
Republicans want to name the southern Utah road that connects several well-known national parks after Trump to recognize his move to shrink two national monuments fiercely opposed by state leaders.
Sen. Jim Dabakis tweeted that he'd suggest an amendment naming a frontage road after Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.
Meanwhile, Rep. Susan Duckworth has a substitute bill suggesting the road be named after recently deceased billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. instead.
The proposal to rename the road to the Donald J. Trump National Parks Highway cleared a committee Monday. It's estimated to cost $124,000 for new signs.
