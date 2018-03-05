Vermont regulators reject solar project atop skating rink

Vermont utility regulators have rejected a proposal to place solar panels on the top of a skating rink in the town of Hartford.
The project was intended to help the Wendell A. Barwood Arena reduce its electricity costs.
The town won approval for the project in 2016, but installation was delayed after engineers determined the roof needed to be reinforced to hold the weight of panels along with heavy snow.
The rink project was planned under Vermont's old system that regulated renewable energy projects. It would not have complied with the new law.
The Valley News reports the town had been working to install the panels, which would have been capable of generating enough electricity to power 27 homes, before its original permit expired at the end of February.
