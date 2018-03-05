Shattered hopes: Workers in Putin's stronghold speak

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, Uralvagonzavod factory worker Yevgeny Solozhnin stands in his kitchen in Nizhny Tagil, Russia. Enthusiasm for President Vladimir Putin is waning at Uralvagonzavod, a train car and tank factory that was portrayed as a paragon of unwavering loyalty to the president in the 2012 election. Nataliya Vasilyeva AP Photo