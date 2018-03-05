French FM faces criticism on Iran visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, shake hands for journalists at the start of their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 5, 2018. Le Drian arrived in Tehran amid French criticism of Tehran's ballistic missile program. His one-day trip highlights the balancing act Paris finds itself in after Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Vahid Salemi AP Photo