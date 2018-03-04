Business

Oregon lawmakers pass bill to boost public pension offerings

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 04:43 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Oregon lawmakers passed a bill establishing two funds to help schools and other public employers cover their rising public pension costs.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the bill in part incentivizes the costs to make extra, one-time contributions to pay down unfunded liabilities faster.

The bill is the product of a task force that Gov. Kate Brown created last year. The task force was dealt the responsibility of looking for ways to reduce the state's $25 billion in unfunded pension liabilities by $5 billion.

The bill would redirect a portion of state revenues to establish two new funds. The first would receive most of the money, which would be deposited with PERS in a pooled "side account" for school districts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The second stream of money would create a fund to incentivize all public employers to tap their own reserves and make extra one-time contributions to the pension fund.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This Wichita airman’s idea could save the Air Force $132 million

View More Video