Business

Fraud charges filed against closed training center workers

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 08:33 AM

CHICAGO

Conspiracy and fraud charges have been filed against six workers of a defunct employment training center in Chicago that allegedly enrolled fictitious students.

The indictment made public Friday in U.S. District Court alleges workers for the Center for Employment Training submitted fake diplomas, falsified test records and created bogus employment records. They used the information to apply for millions in federal funds.

Charged were former director, Marie Pickett of Chicago; admissions adviser Janie Blakeney; financial aid officer Deborah Williams; financial aid assistant Jenny Morales and two former instructors, Heather Smith and Tamaura Balark.

Each is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and fraudulently obtaining federal financial assistance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Mason has released all six on their own recognizance. It wasn't immediately known if those charged have legal representation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This Wichita airman’s idea could save the Air Force $132 million

View More Video