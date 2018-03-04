The Latest: May tells Trump of Britain's 'deep concern'

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2005 file photo a steel worker takes a sample at the blast furnace of ThyssenKrupp steel company in Duisburg, western Germany. Ordering combative action on foreign trade, President Donald Trump has declared that the U.S. will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for American consumers and companies. Frank Austin, file AP Photo