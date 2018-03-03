Slovakian PM disputes apology request from media watchdog

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, right, gives a media statement, with Minister of Interior Robert Kalinak, left, after a silent protest march in memory of murdered journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova in Bratislava, Slovakia on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Investigative journalist Kuciak was shot dead in Slovakia last week while working on a story about the activities of Italian mafia in Slovakia and their alleged links to people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico. Bundas Engler AP Photo