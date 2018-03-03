Senate votes; West Virginia teachers say strike won't end

FILE - In this March 1, 2018 file photo, Parry Casto, a fifth grade teacher at the Explorer Academy in Huntington, W.Va., dressed in an Uncle Sam costume leads hundreds of teachers in chants outside the state Senate chambers at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va The strike rolled into its second weekend with the state Senate planning to meet Saturday, March 3 after declining to take a vote on whether the teachers will get the 5 percent pay raise negotiated by Gov. Jim Justice and union leaders. John Raby AP Photo