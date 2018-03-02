Business

Ex-Honolulu police chief aims to fight charges in 2 trials

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 08:42 PM

HONOLULU

Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha wants two separate trials to fight allegations stemming from a corruption investigation.

Kealoha's attorney filed a motion Friday asking that an indictment against the former police chief, his deputy prosecutor wife and former and current police offices be separated into two trials.

Defense attorney Rustam Barbee says he wants one trial for allegations that the Kealohas framed a relative for a mailbox theft and another trial for bank fraud allegations.

The Kealohas would face a bank fraud trial on their own. Barbee says Katherine Kealoha is expected to join the motion. Katherine Kealoha's attorney, Cynthia Kagiwada, didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most of the other co-defendants have asked for trials separate from the Kealohas.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This Wichita airman’s idea could save the Air Force $132 million

View More Video