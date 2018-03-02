Ex-Honolulu police chief aims to fight charges in 2 trials

Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha wants two separate trials to fight allegations stemming from a corruption investigation.
Kealoha's attorney filed a motion Friday asking that an indictment against the former police chief, his deputy prosecutor wife and former and current police offices be separated into two trials.
Defense attorney Rustam Barbee says he wants one trial for allegations that the Kealohas framed a relative for a mailbox theft and another trial for bank fraud allegations.
The Kealohas would face a bank fraud trial on their own. Barbee says Katherine Kealoha is expected to join the motion. Katherine Kealoha's attorney, Cynthia Kagiwada, didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Most of the other co-defendants have asked for trials separate from the Kealohas.
