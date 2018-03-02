Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

The Washington Legislature has voted to phase out aquaculture of Atlantic salmon in state waters.
Atlantic salmon net pens have operated for decades in Washington but have come under fire after tens of thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped from Cooke Aquaculture's net pens last August.
After lengthy debate Friday night, the Senate passed House Bill 2957 on a 31-16 vote. The House earlier passed the bill and it now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee, who has expressed support.
The bill would end state leases and permits for operations that grow nonnative finfish in waters when current leases expire in 2022.
The measure targets Cooke, the largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the U.S., which currently has two active leases with the state.
Sen. Kevin Ranker, a Democrat, said Friday night that the measure would protect the Salish Sea and thousands of jobs that depend on it.
Republicans who opposed the bill said it would put people out of work, shut down a vital industry and set a bad precedent.
