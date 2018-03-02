The Latest: House goes home until Sunday; tax talks stuck

The Latest on Louisiana's special session (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
The Louisiana House is taking another break in the special session, hoping to find some common ground in a tax compromise.
Lawmakers failed to pass any of the major tax bills Friday that are seen as critical to a deal aimed at closing a hefty budget gap.
The House adjourned until Sunday, continuing negotiations that so far have been unable to break the impasse.
If Republicans, Democrats and Gov. John Bel Edwards can't breach the stalemate, lawmakers will have to craft a budget with deep spending reductions.
A $994 million hole looms July 1, tied to the expiration of temporary taxes. Part of the shortfall will be offset with $302 million estimated from increased state income-tax collections caused by federal tax changes, leaving a hole of $692 million.
The special session must end by Wednesday.
9 a.m.
Time is dwindling for the Louisiana House to reach a tax deal to help close a hefty budget gap.
Tax votes are scheduled for Friday, but it appears a compromise still hasn't been reached between Republicans, Democrats and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The special session must end Wednesday.
If negotiations collapse, lawmakers will have to craft a budget with deep spending reductions.
A $994 million hole looms July 1, tied to expiration of temporary taxes. Part of the shortfall will be offset with $302 million estimated from increased state income-tax collections caused by federal tax changes.
House members disagree on what tax types — and what amount of money — should replace the expiring taxes. House Republican leaders favor sales taxes, while Democrats, particularly the Black Caucus, prefer income taxes.
