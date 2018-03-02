FILE- This Oct. 2, 2014, file photo shows the Wall Street subway stop on Broadway in New York's Financial District. U.S. stocks sank sharply on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in another dizzying day of trading after President Donald Trump promised stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, which investors feared could lead to retaliation by other countries and higher inflation.
FILE- This Oct. 2, 2014, file photo shows the Wall Street subway stop on Broadway in New York's Financial District. U.S. stocks sank sharply on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in another dizzying day of trading after President Donald Trump promised stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, which investors feared could lead to retaliation by other countries and higher inflation. Richard Drew, File AP Photo
FILE- This Oct. 2, 2014, file photo shows the Wall Street subway stop on Broadway in New York's Financial District. U.S. stocks sank sharply on Thursday, March 1, 2018, in another dizzying day of trading after President Donald Trump promised stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, which investors feared could lead to retaliation by other countries and higher inflation. Richard Drew, File AP Photo

Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower, tariff worries linger

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 08:43 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower Friday as investors remain concerned that President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will lead to retaliation from other countries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Big industrial users of steel and aluminum such as Boeing opened with losses. Steelmakers also opened lower after posting sharp gains Thursday.

The retail sector is sinking with the exception of Gap. JC Penney is down 8 pct after reporting weak holiday sales. Gap shares rose 6 percent.

Treasury yields rose, as did gold, on inflation concerns.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 16 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,661. The benchmark index is down 3 percent so far this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 223 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,389. The Nasdaq fell 57 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,129.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

COMMERCIAL: Who is looking for their next career on KNOXX.net?

View More Video