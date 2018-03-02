Some farmland in North Texas could face urban expansion

In this Nov. 22, 2017 photo, Kelly Blake, 13, far right, plays basketball with her sister Keaton Blake, 11, and brother Landon Blake, 15, at their home in McKinney, Texas. More recently, the once tiny cotton farming community of McKinney reported a population of nearly 180,000 residents — an almost 7 percent increase from last year and a whopping 365 percent jump from 20 years ago. By 2040, McKinney's population is expected to grow by another 100,000 residents to roughly 284,000, according to city estimates. The Dallas Morning News Rose Baca