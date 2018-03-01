Louisiana's lawmakers don't quit on tax compromise just yet

Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, seated left, speaks with from left to right, Reps. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe; Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; and Mike Danahay, D-Sulphur, on the House floor, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Dwight is the sponsor of the main sales tax bill in the Louisiana Legislature's tax debate. Melinda Deslatte AP Photo