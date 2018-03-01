California Assembly fires employee over sex misconduct

FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, D-Pacoima, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The California Assembly fired a longtime employee in February, 2018, after an investigation substantiated sexual harassment claims against him from at least six years ago. The employee, Gerardo Guzman, was most recently working in the office vacated by Bocanegra, who resigned in December, 2017, while facing his own misconduct allegations. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo