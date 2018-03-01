UK scraps plans for new inquiry into media wrongdoing

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matt Hancock smiles after leaving a cabinet meeting in London. The British government has scrapped plans for an inquiry into alleged media law-breaking and relations between journalists and the police. Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday, March 1 that reopening the "costly and time-consuming" inquiry was not the right thing to do. Alastair Grant, file AP Photo