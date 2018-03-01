South Africa's leader says 'no smash and grab' land reform

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, South Africa's new President, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivers his State of the Nation address in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. Ramaphosa says the transfer of some land from the country's white minority to the black majority will be handled without damaging the economy and that there will be "no smash and grab". South Africa seeks to address the legacy of apartheid more than two decades after the end of white rule. Ramaphosa said Thursday, March 1 that the transfer will be handled through dialogue. Ruvan Boshoff, File AP Photo