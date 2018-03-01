Exxon Mobil withdraws from Russia deal due to sanctions

FILE - This April 25, 2017 file photo shows an Exxon service station sign in Nashville, Tenn. U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil has said on Thursday, March 1, 2018 it will withdraw from its joint venture with Russia’s state-controlled Rosneft amid expanded U.S. and European sanctions against the country. Exxon Mobil had signed a deal with Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil producer, in 2011 that would drill in the country’s Arctic waters. Mark Humphrey, file AP Photo