Hack of German government network caused considerable damage

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, a soldier on his way to the Defence Ministry in Berlin, Germany. Germany’s dpa news agency reports that a Russian-backed hacker group has infiltrated the German government’s secure computer networks. Dpa cited unnamed security sources Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 saying the group APT28 hacked into Germany’s foreign and defense ministries, and that it managed to steal data. dpa via AP Michael Kappeler