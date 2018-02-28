Once a leader in shipping finance, HSH Nordbank gets sold

FILE In this Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, a man passes the HSH Nordbank in Hamburg, Germany. Two regional governments in Germany have sold troubled HSH Nordbank to private investors for around 1 billion euros

$1.2 billion). The sale reported Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018 by dpa news agency was required under a deal with European Union competition authorities after the governments of the state of Schleswig-Holstein and the city of Hamburg bailed the bank out and gave state assistance in the form of financial guarantees.