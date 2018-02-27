Indiana residents can now register to vote by sending text

Indiana residents looking for a faster way to register to vote can now do so on their smartphones by sending a text to a state agency.
The Indiana Secretary of State's office says voters who text "Indiana" to 2VOTE, or 28683, will receive a link to the Indianavoters.com website.
When the voter clicks on that link they can then register to vote.
Voters looking to register to vote online must have a valid driver's license or state identification card, be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election.
Never miss a local story.
They must also have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election and not be currently imprisoned for a criminal conviction.
Comments