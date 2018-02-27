Civilian employee critically injured aboard Navy ship

Authorities say a civilian employee was critically injured aboard the USS San Francisco.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard spokeswoman Terri K. Davis says in a release that the woman was injured Tuesday morning, and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.
The cause of the injury has not been released, and remains under investigation. Davis says the ship is in the process of being converted into a Moored Training Ship.
Davis says all relevant agencies have been notified, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. No further information has been released.
