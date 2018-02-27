Business

Civilian employee critically injured aboard Navy ship

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 06:21 PM

NORFOLK, Va.

Authorities say a civilian employee was critically injured aboard the USS San Francisco.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard spokeswoman Terri K. Davis says in a release that the woman was injured Tuesday morning, and is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

The cause of the injury has not been released, and remains under investigation. Davis says the ship is in the process of being converted into a Moored Training Ship.

Davis says all relevant agencies have been notified, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. No further information has been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

COMMERCIAL: Who is looking for their next career on KNOXX.net?

View More Video