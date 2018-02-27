How this Wichita company’s new technology might help you find a better job

Finding a better job could be made easier by a Wichita technology startup company.
Mike Mathia’s company, Knoxx, is developing artificial intelligence to improve matching job seekers and employers.
It’s doing so through the use of video on its career networking website, knoxx.net. Job seekers who post their resume on its website also post a 30 to 90-second-long video of themselves.
Knoxx’s new technology will comb through job candidate videos on the website, identify their soft skills and match them to what an employer is looking for, Mathia said.
Soft skills, a person’s “intangible traits,” show an employer what a two-dimensional resume can’t, he said.
“Their charisma, the energy they present, their public speaking skills,” Mathia said.
Soft skills usually determine who gets hired when an employer is deciding between candidates who have similar education, experience and skills, he said.
“I always felt as a recruiter there was a need to fill that gap,” said Mathia, who was previously Dondlinger Construction’s human resources director for 20 years.
The new technology is expected to save employers time.
Knoxx’s development of the video analytics technology got a boost earlier this month after it closed its first round of raising money from private investors.
“We’re closing in on our prototype launch of this technology in the next couple of months,” he said.
Mathia wouldn’t say exactly how much Knoxx raised, but the amount was in the “six figures.”
Knoxx was founded in 2015 as an extension of Insights Career Counseling, which Mathia started in 2013.
What distinguishes the Knoxx site from other online job sites, Mathia said, is the video feature. The site also includes other information about job seekers, such as what kind of work they are looking for, if they are looking for part- or full-time work, or what their preferences are in working shifts. The service is free to job candidates. Revenue for Knoxx is driven by employers looking for job candidates, Mathia said.
Just having the video component isn’t enough to make the Knoxx site or its business viable for the long term. The video feature could easily be replicated by big job board websites, he said.
It’s something he learned attending Wichita’s first e2e accelerator entrepreneur training in 2016. Mathia was one of six entrepreneurs selected to be in the inaugural, 13-week-long class led by e2e, a privately funded accelerator operating under the umbrella of the Greater Wichita Partnership’s Entrepreneurial Task Force.
The new technology makes Knoxx not only more viable, but better able to attract future investment and to eventually expand to other cities.
“If we could scale Knoxx … it could really change how candidates and employers interact together,” he said.
