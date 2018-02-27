More Videos

New Texas Roadhouse features Wichita murals 2:06

New Texas Roadhouse features Wichita murals

Pause
Spirit opens new Five-Axis Center 1:31

Spirit opens new Five-Axis Center

McConnell crews support Red Flag combat exercise 1:31

McConnell crews support Red Flag combat exercise

Atwoods wants to open in Maize 0:43

Atwoods wants to open in Maize

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place 0:52

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place

Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich 0:45

Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich

Downtown buildings may become a school 1:25

Downtown buildings may become a school

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017 1:35

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017

What is n-bomb? 1:05

What is n-bomb?

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road 2:50

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road

This YouTube ad for Knoxx tells the different kinds of companies Knoxx works with. Knoxx
This YouTube ad for Knoxx tells the different kinds of companies Knoxx works with. Knoxx

Business

How this Wichita company’s new technology might help you find a better job

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

February 27, 2018 10:40 AM

Finding a better job could be made easier by a Wichita technology startup company.

Mike Mathia’s company, Knoxx, is developing artificial intelligence to improve matching job seekers and employers.

It’s doing so through the use of video on its career networking website, knoxx.net. Job seekers who post their resume on its website also post a 30 to 90-second-long video of themselves.

Knoxx’s new technology will comb through job candidate videos on the website, identify their soft skills and match them to what an employer is looking for, Mathia said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Soft skills, a person’s “intangible traits,” show an employer what a two-dimensional resume can’t, he said.

“Their charisma, the energy they present, their public speaking skills,” Mathia said.

Soft skills usually determine who gets hired when an employer is deciding between candidates who have similar education, experience and skills, he said.

“I always felt as a recruiter there was a need to fill that gap,” said Mathia, who was previously Dondlinger Construction’s human resources director for 20 years.

The new technology is expected to save employers time.

Knoxx’s development of the video analytics technology got a boost earlier this month after it closed its first round of raising money from private investors.

“We’re closing in on our prototype launch of this technology in the next couple of months,” he said.

Mathia wouldn’t say exactly how much Knoxx raised, but the amount was in the “six figures.”

Knoxx was founded in 2015 as an extension of Insights Career Counseling, which Mathia started in 2013.

What distinguishes the Knoxx site from other online job sites, Mathia said, is the video feature. The site also includes other information about job seekers, such as what kind of work they are looking for, if they are looking for part- or full-time work, or what their preferences are in working shifts. The service is free to job candidates. Revenue for Knoxx is driven by employers looking for job candidates, Mathia said.

Just having the video component isn’t enough to make the Knoxx site or its business viable for the long term. The video feature could easily be replicated by big job board websites, he said.

It’s something he learned attending Wichita’s first e2e accelerator entrepreneur training in 2016. Mathia was one of six entrepreneurs selected to be in the inaugural, 13-week-long class led by e2e, a privately funded accelerator operating under the umbrella of the Greater Wichita Partnership’s Entrepreneurial Task Force.

The new technology makes Knoxx not only more viable, but better able to attract future investment and to eventually expand to other cities.

“If we could scale Knoxx … it could really change how candidates and employers interact together,” he said.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New Texas Roadhouse features Wichita murals 2:06

New Texas Roadhouse features Wichita murals

Pause
Spirit opens new Five-Axis Center 1:31

Spirit opens new Five-Axis Center

McConnell crews support Red Flag combat exercise 1:31

McConnell crews support Red Flag combat exercise

Atwoods wants to open in Maize 0:43

Atwoods wants to open in Maize

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place 0:52

Freezing Moo opens at Greenwich Place

Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich 0:45

Eyewear Junkie Opens at the Village at Greenwich

Downtown buildings may become a school 1:25

Downtown buildings may become a school

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017 1:35

TSA agents share their most unusual confiscations of 2017

What is n-bomb? 1:05

What is n-bomb?

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road 2:50

American Shaman to open store near Rock Road

New Texas Roadhouse features Wichita murals

View More Video