Trump reaches deal with Boeing on new presidential planes

FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, Air Force One, with President Donald Trump aboard, departs from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Mar-a-Largo, in Palm Beach, Fla., for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing to provide the next generation presidential aircraft. Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley says the $3.9 billion "fixed price contract" for the new planes, known as Air Force One when the president is on board, "will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 billion." Jose Luis Magana AP Photo