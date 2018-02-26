Hawaii appeals court sides with lesbian couple denied B&B

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2011 file photo, Diane Cervelli, left, and Taeko Bufford, right, and walk past Waikiki beach in Honolulu. A Hawaii appeals court has ruled against a Hawaii bed and breakfast that denied two women a room because they're gay. The Intermediate Court of Appeals affirmed a lower ruling against Aloha Bed & Breakfast, whose owner appealed based on her religious views. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo