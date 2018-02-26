Child labor case tied to polygamous group back in court

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2014, file photo, a girl swings a chain as she stands with others in a playground in Colorado City, Ariz. The U.S. Department of Labor is headed to court to press allegations that a company tied to a polygamous sect on the Utah-Arizona border changed its name and defied an order to stop using child labor. A four-day evidence hearing begins Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in the case against Paragon Contractors, which is accused of changing its name to Par 2 and hiring underage workers for construction jobs across the West in 2015 and 2016. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo