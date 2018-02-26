Georgia GOP leader threatens Delta over cutting its NRA ties

FILE- In this April 25, 2014, file photo, attendees look over a pistol display at the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Indianapolis. Hearing aid maker Starkey Hearing Technologies is joining other companies that have cut ties with the National Rifle Association after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018. Over a dozen companies including Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, Wyndham, United Airlines, and Delta, which have ended NRA partnerships since the shooting. AJ Mast, File AP Photo