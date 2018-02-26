Port Aransas weathers Harvey but awaits, and needs, tourists

In this Feb. 19, 2018, photo, Luke Merritt, 15, left, Liam Shannon, 14, and Paul Snow, 15, use a fishing pier to walk out to deeper waters to surf in the island town of Port Aransas, Texas. It's been six months since Hurricane Harvey ravaged the beach town of Port Aransas, and nearly 50 percent of its residents are still not back in their homes. Austin American-Statesman via AP Nick Wagner