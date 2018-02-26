Business

Ukraine police say they've rearrested cybercrime ringleader

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 06:17 AM

LONDON

Ukrainian police say they have rearrested the ringleader of a cybercrime group accused of inflicting hundreds of millions of dollars in losses worldwide. It comes 15 months after his embarrassing escape put the spotlight on corruption in the Eastern European country.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry says the cybercrime boss was detained Sunday in Kiev. The ministry does not identify the man, but Cyberpolice spokeswoman Yulia Kvitko says he is Evgeny Kapkanov, whose "Avalanche" group was once described by a group of researchers as the world's most prolific phishing gang.

Kapkanov had previously been arrested in a dramatic police raid in Poltava on Nov. 30, 2016, but he was released almost immediately amid allegations of official corruption, and absconded.

A representative for Kapkanov could immediately be located Monday.

