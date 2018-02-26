Conflict-of-interest forms not public until after session

Virginians won't be able to see what conflicts of interests their legislators have until after the General Assembly session ends on March 10.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Virginia's 140 General Assembly lawmakers are required to file an annual form disclosing economic interests and listing family members and stocks, among others. The forms are filed by Feb. 1 with the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council, which is required to make them available within six weeks.
Council Executive Director Stewart Petoe says forms will be released March 15.
Forms were previously released during session, but the filing deadline moved from Dec. 15 to Feb. 1. House majority leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, says the extension gives lawmakers time to digest lobbyist reports for information that needs to be disclosed.
Comments