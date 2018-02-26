AP Exclusive: Transport safety rules sidelined under Trump

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows damage done to the Hoboken Terminal in Hoboken, N.J., after a commuter train crash. President Donald Trump is putting the brakes on attempts to address dangerous transportation safety problems from speeding tractor-trailers to sleepy railroad engineers as part of his quest to roll back regulations across the government. NTSB photo via AP, File Chris O'Neil