Christians shutter famous Jerusalem church to protest taxes

FILE - In this April 16, 2017 file photo, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, center, walks with Christian clergymen on Easter Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem. In a joint statement, the leaders of the major Christian sects in Jerusalem said Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, that they are closing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for several hours to protest an Israeli plan to tax their properties. The churches responsible for the site bemoaned a "systematic campaign of abuse" against them that they compared to anti-Jewish laws issued in Nazi Germany. Sebastian Scheiner, File AP Photo