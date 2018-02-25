UK Labour Party pressures its leader to change Brexit stance

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech prior to a meeting of European Socialists prior to an EU summit in Brussels. The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party has said on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 a claim that he gave information to a Czechoslovak spy during the Cold War is "a ridiculous smear." Jeremy Corbyn says claims in British newspapers "are increasingly wild and entirely false." Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo