At drone fair, Chinese show off armed model likely in UAE

A model of a Wing Loong II weaponized drone hangs above the stand for the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corp. at a military drone conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. The United Arab Emirates on Sunday opened a stand-alone trade show featuring military drones called the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference, showing the power the weapons have across the Middle East. Jon Gambrell AP Photo