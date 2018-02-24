NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting

FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2006, file photo, BlackRock headquarters is shown in New York. U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the National Rifle Association, after the latest school massacre. On Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, spokesman Ed Sweeney says Blackrock will be "engaging with weapons manufacturers and distributors to understand their response to recent events." Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo